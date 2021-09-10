Kaleido Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,207 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,044% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLDO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,152. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.31.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

