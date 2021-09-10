Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

ADSK traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $286.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

