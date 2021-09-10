Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 337,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

