Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $762,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 134,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.