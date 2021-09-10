F3Logic LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

