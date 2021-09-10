Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 565 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $664.41. 2,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.64. The company has a market cap of $316.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

