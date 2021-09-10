Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,966 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.5% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.39. 47,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

