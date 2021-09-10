Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

NEE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 284,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,450. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

