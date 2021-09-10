Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 23,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,306. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

