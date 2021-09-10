WandX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $586.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. WandX has a total market capitalization of $83,490.39 and $586.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00161684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042886 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.