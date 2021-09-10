Vabble Hits One Day Trading Volume of $52,304.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $52,304.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00161684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

