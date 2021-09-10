Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $51.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PGC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,676. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,400. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

