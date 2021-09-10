Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,548 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

