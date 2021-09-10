National Bank Financial Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 900,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,032. The company has a market cap of C$703.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,344,091.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

