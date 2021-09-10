Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.44)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $530-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.