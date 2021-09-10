Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.46. 279,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 126.13.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

