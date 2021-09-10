Gratus Capital LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,843.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,406.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

