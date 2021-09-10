375 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Silversage Advisors

Silversage Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 10.6% of Silversage Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $755.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $747.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

