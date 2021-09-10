WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 233.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,020 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

