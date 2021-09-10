Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to announce sales of $333.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.55 million. Monro reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. 1,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.53. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

