Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.64). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,695. The firm has a market cap of $900.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

