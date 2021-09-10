Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

