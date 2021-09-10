Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.40

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 436,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 190,281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 200,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

