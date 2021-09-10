Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.74. 94,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.62.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform.

