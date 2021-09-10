iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.51. 6,236,633 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98.

