First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $25,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,149. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

