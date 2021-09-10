Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

