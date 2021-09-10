Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 3.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day moving average of $311.02. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

