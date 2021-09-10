JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $255,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.44. 35,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

