First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,076 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

BAX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. 104,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,117. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

