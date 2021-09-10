Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 107,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

