Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 187,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
