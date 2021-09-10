Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 187,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

