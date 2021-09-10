DeltaChain Trading 81.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.62 or 0.00769749 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.01 or 0.01204044 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.