Westhampton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 227,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,147. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

