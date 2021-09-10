Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $444.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.74 million and the lowest is $420.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,635. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $2,354,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

