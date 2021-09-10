Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Target Price at $219.83

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $201.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.