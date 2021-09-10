Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

