K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$11.75

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

TSE KNT traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$6.88. 269,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,545. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.77 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.73.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.