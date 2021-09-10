Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.62. 156,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,487. Minera Alamos has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Minera Alamos will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Darren Koningen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,338,070 shares in the company, valued at C$4,549,603.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 134,000 shares of company stock worth $83,420.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

