Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.62. 156,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,487. Minera Alamos has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63.
In other Minera Alamos news, Director Darren Koningen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,338,070 shares in the company, valued at C$4,549,603.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 134,000 shares of company stock worth $83,420.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.