Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ remained flat at $$54.44 during trading on Friday. 337,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.