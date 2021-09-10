Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $152.11 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $152,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $608.63. The stock had a trading volume of 89,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.06 and a 200 day moving average of $609.42. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

