Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,782 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Intel worth $298,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 717,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

