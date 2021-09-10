National Bankshares Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$32.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

MAG traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$22.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,271. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 300.92. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

