National Bankshares Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.84. 157,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.35.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

