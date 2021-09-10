Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$97.00. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.92. The firm has a market cap of C$17.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

