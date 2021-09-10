Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,319.32. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

