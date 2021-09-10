Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,885.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,406.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

