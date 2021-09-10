Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.15. 44,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.