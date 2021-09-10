Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 34,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

