Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Freedom were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Freedom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

